Jack Harlow is really becoming a fan favorite. His collaboration with Lil Nas X on "Industry Baby" and his latest single "First Class" have him on his way to the top. Ahead of his sophomore album, Harlow appeared on Nickelodeon's Kid's Choice Awards to perform a medley of his adult-friendly songs.

Considering the KCAs are for the kids, viewers were a little skeptical about Harlow performing especially since his music fares on the side of being explicit. The Kentucky-native gave an energetic performance of his hits "Nail Tech", "Industry Baby", and "First Class". But the KCAs have long been a platform for rising stars to show off their skills. In addition to his performance, Harlow got the iconic Nickelodeon slime treatment.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Tweets circulating around his performance were entertained that he was able to still deliver his music to such a young crowd. One user tweeted, "the way jack harlow had to so heavily censor himself because the kids choice awards is literally a *kids* shows is so funny to me. like bro why would y'all chose a rapper who's the majority of songs are filled with explicit language and/or sexual content." Another user wrote, "It's y'all thinking Jack Harlow gon get on the KCAs and be anything but himself. He still engaged with the kids. It's not his fault they don't know the words [laughing emoji] The producers ain't think this one thru [laughing emojis]."

Harlow is gearing up to release his second major-label album Come Home the Kids Miss You in May.

