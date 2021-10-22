It’s no secret that Kanye West has been raising plenty of eyebrows this year. The rapper, who now legally goes by Ye, is in the midst of a divorce from Kim Kardashian West, and has been seen regularly wearing questionable outfits pretty much everywhere he goes.

While performing at the wedding of Tiffany EVP Alexandre Arnault, the rapper wore a Balenciaga face mask that made the show pretty much unintelligible. On the bright side, the father of four recently found massive success with the help of Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow’s track “INDUSTRY BABY.” During a recent interview with British GQ, the latter was asked for his opinion on West’s antics.

“I think he sees himself as Mozart or Beethoven. I think he’s worried, not about what it looks like now but what it will look like in 100 years.”

The “Way Out” rapper then went on to reference the infamous Taylor Swift situation, when Ye interrupted the country/pop star’s acceptance speech back in 2009. “At the time it was all pitchforks, but now people treat that as iconic,” he told British GQ.

“I am always fascinated to see what he does next. This Donda roll-out, people are going to remember that for years.”

During his interview, Harlow also touched on what it’s like to be a white rapper in 2021. “I don’t try to lean into the, ‘Hey, I’m the white boy.’ I try not to make it a novelty. I rap from the heart, rather than trying to do a white version of the art form.”

Check out the photos from Jack Harlow’s British GQ shoot below.

