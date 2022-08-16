Jack Harlow, Master P, Cole Bennett, and more played in a third annual celebrity kickball tournament at Jim Patterson Stadium in Louisville, last week. Other players include former athletes from the University of Kentucky as well as the University of Louisville.

"I'm so excited," Harlow said at the event. "I love being home."



The event raised money through ticket sales, sponsors, and more for several local charities in Louisville, including Norton Children’s Hospital and AMPED, an organization that helps local students express themselves through music.

The kick game tournament comes ahead of Harlow's upcoming performance at the MTV Video Music Awards, which are scheduled for later this month. Other performers at the event include Lizzo, BLACKPINK, Måneskin, Anitta, Marshmello x Khalid, J Balvin and Panic! at the Disco, as well as Nicki Minaj.

Harlow also leads the way in terms of nominations at the ceremony with seven. Tied with him at the top are Kendrick Lamar, and Lil Nas X, while Doja Cat and Harry Styles land in a tie for second with six. Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, and the Weeknd all follow behind with five.

Check out highlights from the event below.

