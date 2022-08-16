Blackpink, Jack Harlow, Lizzo, and Måneskin have been added to the list of artists who will be performing live during the MTV Video Music Awards, later this month. Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid and Panic! at the Disco were already announced for the ceremony.

Lizzo is scheduled to perform her song “2 Be Loved” from her new album Special, with Blackpink being expected to perform their single, “Pink Venom,” while Måneskin will play their latest track, “Supermodel.”

A song was not immediately announced for Harlow's performance.



Paras Griffin / Getty Images

As for nominees, Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar, and Lil Nas X are tied for the most with seven, while Doja Cat and Harry Styles have both notched six. Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, and the Weeknd all follow behind with five.

Nicki Minaj is set to receive the highly-coveted Video Vanguard Award, while also giving a performance of her own at the ceremony. Previous recipients of the award include Elton John, Madonna, David Bowie, and Jennifer Lopez.

"I’m receiving the Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 #VMAs!" she wrote in a celebratory post on Instagram after the news was announced. "You DO NOT !!!! I REPEAT!!!! You do NOTTTTTT want to miss my performance."

The VMAs will air live from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Sunday, August 28th at 8:00 PM, ET/PT.

