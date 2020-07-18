Jack Harlow, Lil Wayne, DaBaby, & Tory Lanez Drop "What's Poppin' (Remix)" Visual

Jack Harlow's chart-topping "What's Poppin' (Remix)' featuring Lil Wayne, Tory Lanez, and DaBaby receives a music video.

If you thought the "What's Poppin'" takeover was slowing down, you were mistaken. Jack Harlow's hit record became a viral sensation thanks to TikTok, and then it received an upgrade after Lil Wayne, DaBaby, and Tory Lanez hopped on the remix. Even Justin Bieber spit a few bars over the popular beat, and now Jack Harlow has returned with the music video to the "What's Poppin' (Remix)."

The Eif Rivera-directed clip features all four artists for their social distancing visual as they each take turns commanding the camera's attention as they deliver their verses. Of course, this was made prior to Tory Lanez's recent controversies with Megan Thee Stallion so you'll see him during better days. While there were precautions taken to make sure everyone stayed safe during the production of this visual, a rap video just wouldn't be complete with a video vixen or two. Check out the music video to "What's Poppin' (Remix)" with Jack Harlow, DaBaby, Tory Lanez, and Lil Wayne above.