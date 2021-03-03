Though live concerts have become a temporary thing of the past for many artists, NPR's Tiny Desk Home series has been a solid way for rappers to hone their performative chops. Following concerts from 2 Chainz, Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher, and more, Jack Harlow has officially come through to run a setlist of hits complete with a live band arrangement.

Paras Griffin#SPORT/Getty Images

With a total runtime of eighteen minutes, Harlow works in a solid six-song setlist, boasting a slew of That's What They All Say standouts in "Rendezvous," "21C / Delta," "Funny Seeing You Here," "Same Guy," "Creme/ONCE MAY COMES," and of course, "What's Poppin." For the performance, Harlow is backed by a live band, complete with a three-deep choir of backup vocalists. It's refreshing to see each song reimagined with an acoustic arrangement, as the intricacies of the production are given room to truly shine.

Nowhere is that more evident than on the live version of "What's Poppin," which kicks up the infectious piano and throws in a slick delayed guitar for added emphasis. There's clear chemistry throughout the entire setlist, the refreshing sight of musicians in sync, fronted by Harlow at the top of his game. We can only hope that once he is able to engage on a full tour, he brings a live band of this nature along for the ride.

Check out the NPR Tiny Desk At Home concert, as well as the roster of people bringing it to life, below.

MUSICIANS

Jack Harlow: vocals

O'Neil "Doctor O" Palmer: keys

Rico Nichols: drums

Joe Cleveland - bass

Rob Gueringer: guitar

Erik B: vocals

Chimera Patrice: vocals

Porcha Clay: vocals