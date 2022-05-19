Jack Harlow just released his latest album Come Home The Kids Miss You and while it hasn't been a critical success, it is still pleasing his fans and mainstream audiences. No matter how you slice it, Jack is winning right now and he does not care what the critics might have to say about what he's doing. He has co-signs from Kanye West and Drake, which is really all you need in order to be a success.

Having said that, Harlow also has various endorsement deals. For instance, the rapper is signed to New Balance, and recently, he got to star in a new commercial for the brand's "We Got Now" campaign. In fact, this ad features Harlow playing 1-on-1 against Kawhi Leonard.

As you can see in the clip below, Harlow is playing by himself before Leonard shows up. The two then play a game where Harlow even gets some buckets. Based on the defense being played here, it is clear that Leonard was not trying. According to HipHopDX, Kawhi has given Harlow some advice on his game.

“He’s the shit,” Harlow said. “I met him for the first time the other day… Told him about the movie I’m preparing for. He told me I need to get my layup package together because it’s ass.”





