As conversations regarding whether or not DONDA will finally be revealed to the world continue, critics have taken aim at Lil Nas X. The "Old Town Road" chart-topper released a single on Friday (July 23) that has caused a bit of a ruckus. "Industry Baby" features a look from Jack Harlow and in the music video, the pair play the roles of prisoners who take over a jail. Lil Nas X warned people before the song's release that the video wasn't for children, yet still, the public was surprised to see an all-male shower scene that showed Lil Nas X and Co. pulling off their best choreography in the nude.

Nas X has been open about his sexuality since coming out and he's made sure to incorporate all facets of his life into his art. However, not everyone was accepting, and fans attempted to drag Harlow for approving of the music video's concept.

The Kentucky rapper came forward on Twitter to share that he fully supports his collaborator. "Nas wrote the whole treatment for this video and I followed his lead every step of the way. If he had asked me to be in that shower scene I woulda been in that shower scene. I just let the mastermind cook. Honored to be apart of it."

After seeing Harlow's tweet, Lil Nas X added that he wanted a do-over. "Wait!!! i didn’t know! let’s shoot it again! please jack harlow!!! please," he joked. Then, the pair traded suggestive tweets and quips that further fueled the critics' controversy, but they didn't seem to take much notice. Check out these two hitmakers having fun on Twitter below.