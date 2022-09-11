Not every celebrity is willing to dish about the intimate details of their sex life – especially in front of a crowd of thousands – but Jack Harlow didn't hesitate to spill plenty of tea during a recent performance of his in Nashville, Tennessee.

While chatting with fans between songs, the Kentucky-born rapper admitted that he likes to tell people he lost his virginity not once, but twice. "I lost my virginity when I was 16," he began.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

"I always tell people I lost it twice because when I was 18 and I graduated high school, somehow, some way, I landed this dime piece who was five or six years older than me," Harlow continued. "She was like 23, 24 — it blew my mind because Nashville, you have to understand, at that point, I’d only f*ck with girls I’ve seen in the halls."

At the time, the moment felt so huge for the Come Home the Kids Miss You artist that he's since declared it the second taking of his virginity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Concerts by RapTV (@concert)

"It was like welcome to the big leagues, like it was huge," Harlow recalled. "I remember I used to take this girl to my indoor soccer games and she would pick me up and take me home to my homeboys. She was sitting there watching the game and they’d be like, ‘Yo, who is that?’ I’d be like, ‘Oh her? Yeah, we have sex, you know, like I was feeling myself and it’s true, we did."

That wasn't all the "First Class" hitmaker had to say about the mystery woman. "But something that really impacted me was the first couple times we did it, she would say to me, ‘You know, you don’t have to go so fast.’ And when she said that, I was like, ‘Damn, I guess I don’t have to go so fast,'" he added.





The Generation Now star's other recent headline-making performance took place at New York Fashion Week, where he sang for the likes of Julia Fox and Emily Ratajkowski – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

[Via]