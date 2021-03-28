Jack Harlow's fame has reached astronomical heights over the last year thanks to huge singles like "What's Poppin" and "Tyler Herro." At the end of 2020, Harlow came out with his That's What They All Say project which was heralded by many as one of the strongest performances of the year. He's also fresh off of the XXL Freshman list, which just goes to show that he is well on his way to becoming a powerhouse for years to come.

When you achieve such success, it only makes sense that Saturday Night Live would come calling, and that is exactly what happened. Last night, Harlow got to be the musical guest on a night where SNL alum Maya Rudolph was hosting. In the video below, Harlow got to perform "What's Poppin" and "Tyler Herro."

The performance was done alongside a live band which helped enhance all of the instrumentation. In the end, it made for a great performance that saw Harlow bring some dope energy. Not to mention, he also got to perform again in the later stages of the show, except this time around he did a rendition of "Same Guy." Overall, it was a successful night for the star, and he certainly gained himself some new fans.

Gerardo Mora/Getty Images