Jack Harlow Comes Through For Ayanis's "Lil Boi (Big Talk)" Remix

Regardless of what you think about Jack Harlow, you can not deny that he had the summer on smash with "What's Poppin." The rapper later released the remix ft. Lil Wayne, DaBaby and Tory Lanez and fueled the momentum throughout the summer. While fans anticipate his next move, it appears that he's doling out guest verses, recently appearing on the remix for Ayanis' "Lil Boi (Big Talk)."

Initially released in February, Ayanis has been riding the wave of the Queen Naija-featured song throughout the year. The addition of Jack Harlow delivers a male's perspective on the track as he details shooting his shot at older women. "She said, 'You a little too young for me'/ I got a few cousins around that age I could hook you up with if you want to see," Harlow recounts as he opens up his verse. Needless to say, he ties in his fantasy for older women into the song's theme and delivers a refreshing twist for the remix.

Quotable Lyrics

I don't want to back track

Talk big talk and I'm gonna back that

You need a young man but you want to bag dad

It's a flight to the Middle East, get your bag packed