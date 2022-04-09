Last week, the City Girls and Fivio Foreign held down the top spot on our Fire Emoji playlist, but following a seriously loaded New Music Friday, they've passed the torch off to Jack Harlow, Coi Leray, and Vince Staples, who are just a few of the recording artists featured on our latest update.

Following the Kentucky rapper's "First Class" – which samples Fergie and Ludacrious' "Glamorous" track – is Lil Baby's "Right On," which the 27-year-old delivered alongside another title, "In A Minute," much to his fan's pleasure.

Collaborations that stood out to us this week include 42 Dugg and EST Gee's "Thump Shit,"Pusha T, JAY-Z, and Pharrell's "Neck & Wrist," as well as BIA and J. Cole's "LONDON," which the Dreamville leader admitted he was nervous to jump on, although the song turned out to be a certified hit.

If you're a hip-hop fan, we don't have to tell you that it was an impressive week for new albums, with both Leray and Fivio sharing their debut records. From the former, we selected "Thief In The Night" featuring G Herbo, and on the latter, we've been loving "Changed On Me" with Vory and Polo G, although the entirety of B.I.B.L.E. is packed with noteworthy features and samples.

Vince Staples' RAMONA PARK BROKE MY HEART was another new arrival this weekend, with "DJ QUIK" achieving Fire Emoji status. Other titles that caught our attention include "Crazy" by Doechii and "Soccer Dad" by ScHoolboy Q.

What have you got lined up for your Saturday streaming rotation? Drop a comment below and let us know, and look out for our R&B Season playlist update, arriving tomorrow afternoon.