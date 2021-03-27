Jack Harlow and newly traded Atlanta Hawks player Lou Williams stirred a bit of controversy last year when the athlete left the NBA Bubble to attend a funeral in his hometown. While in the A, he stopped by the coveted strip club/restaurant Magic City and snapped a photo with Harlow, raising discussions about whether or not Lou violated any NBA COVID-19 precautions. The rapper seems to have plenty of love for Williams, taking some time out to congratulate him on his recent trade as he prepares for his Saturday Night Live debut.



Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Following news of the trade on Thursday (March 25), the Louisville rapper reshared a post from Williams to his Instagram story of the pro-athlete recapping his time with the Los Angeles Clippers, before a second photo in the set showed the baller back in Atlanta Hawks gear. He even revealed he contemplated retirement before the trade went down.

“Yea, so I thought about retiring yesterday,” Williams captioned the post. “You give so much to an organization and you wake up and boom, it’s no more. Then in true clipper nation fashion I was reminded that my talent and contribution was appreciated and It made me reflect on what’s to come. There’s plenty left in my tank and I’m privileged to continue my career in my backyard. LA, thank you. Love you. Appreciate you. Great times and memories!!! ATL, LouWillVille. Mr. Williams, welcome home.”

Confirming their lasting friendship, the "What's Poppin" rapper reposted the celebratory post via his own respective social media channel. Harlow is set to be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live tonight (March 27) alongside host Maya Rudolph. He also recently teased upcoming collabs with rap legends like Eminem , Jay-Z, and André 300, but held back on revealing who the special guest during his performance would be.

Let us know if you'll be tuning in to the performance down in the comments.