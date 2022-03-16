Over the last year and a half, there has been a ton of discourse surrounding the alleged incident between Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez. Meg claims that Tory shot her in the foot, however, Tory maintains his innocence and as it stands, the two are still battling it out in court to get to the truth.

At the time of this incident, Lanez had just jumped on the remix to Jack Harlow's hit song "What's Poppin'" and despite calls for Harlow to remove Tory from the track, he never did it. Recently, Harlow spoke on that decision during a cover story with Rolling Stone, as you can see down below, Harlow believes he is a good person, who isn't exactly willing to speak on the alleged actions of others. Regardless, he was sympathetic to Megan, noting that he hopes she is doing okay.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

“I know I’m a good person. My character, my integrity are very important to me,” Harlow said. “And I think I’ve done such a good job that now I’m being forced to answer for other people’s actions. It doesn’t feel right as a grown man to speak for other grown men all the time. … One thing’s for sure, is that Megan got shot. And I wish her nothing but love and respect.”

Later in the interview, Harlow revealed that he has a brand new album coming out called Come Home The Kids Miss You which is going to be released on May 6th.

As for his comments about Tory and Meg, it remains to be seen if there will be fallout, especially in this polarizing social media age.

