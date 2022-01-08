Weeks after rendering J. Cole speechless, Nardwuar is back at it. The legendary show host has often stumped celebrities with his vast and intimate knowledge of their most sacred and private moments, and while some run from him—like Lil Uzi Vert—others can't wait to see just how deep Nardwuar dives into their pasts.

With these on-camera revelations also come gifts, many times, like the vinyl he gave Rico Nasty or the cassette to Doja Cat. For his latest episode, Nardwuar catches up with Jack Harlow, and the Tennessee rapper was more than thrilled to finally have his turn.



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

The rapper said, “I manifested this, I used to be in my bedroom, watching Nardwuar interviewing the artists I looked up to. I get chills thinking about it. Nardwuar is someone I grew up on, and I always said, ‘One day, I’m gonna do a Nardwuar interview.’ I said it, and it happened because I wanted it to happen. It’s amazing. Thank you.”

Harlow was also asked about his shows and experiences in Canada, and he had nothing but great things to say about places like Calgary and Vancouver. Over on Instagram, Harlow posted photos with Nardwuar and added in the caption that this was a "bucket list moment." Check out the interview below, which includes J. Cole singing the intro.