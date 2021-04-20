Jack Harlow is one of the game's rising stars, having seen a massive increase in reach following the release of his breakout single "What's Poppin." Since then, the rapper has gone on to secure a spot on the 2020 XXL Freshman Class, as well as delivering his major-label debut That's What They All Say last December.

Over the weekend, Harlow found himself involved in the Jake Paul vs Ben Askren fight, interviewing the former alongside Pete Davidson. That wasn't everything Jack Harlow got up to during the Triller-hosted event, which brought no shortage of artists into the mix for live performances and more. At some point or another, the young emcee found himself crossing paths with the legendary Snoop Dogg, who was present to perform alongside his Mount Westmore groupmates.

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

As it happens, Snoop and Harlow exchanged kind words during their encounter, with Snoop going so far as to dub young Jack "a bad muthafucka." The praise left such a profound impact on Harlow that he quickly took to Twitter to share a few pictures from their link-up, declaring the moment to be "one of the greatest moments of his career." Understandable, given the priceless value of a Snoop Dogg co-sign, which tends to be counted among hip-hop's highest honors -- literally, more often than not.

Check out Harlow's reflections on Snoop Dogg's praise, and sound off if you'd like to see the pair reconnecting in the studio at some point.