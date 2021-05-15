Jack Harlow Assists Babyface Ray On "Paperwork Party (Remix)"

Babyface Ray has been one artist out of Detroit that's been steadily on the rise in the past few months. His regional and underground buzz has built up significantly over the years but with the newfound glory of Detroit's sound, he's cementing himself as a voice for his city in many ways. Unfuckwitable might have the masses on notice but it was "Paperwork Party" that really kicked things off for him in the past year.

On Friday, Ray offered the official deluxe edition of Unfuckwitable which included an additional seven songs including the remix of "Paperwork Party" ft. Jack Harlow. The Louisville rapper slides in with another stand-out verse to compliment the original record. His sharp lyricism contrasts Ray's cool, laid-back flow but it revitalizes the record with a boost of energy.

Check the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Ferragamo shoes, Prada made the pants

I'mma take a jet, spend a holiday in France

She know I could touch it with the Operation hands

That's real steady, took her to the spot, lil' mani, lil' pedi

Got a good heart but she just a little petty

Neck pains 'cause the chain hanging real heavy