UPDATE: It appears as though Lou Williams left the NBA bubble to mourn the death of a family member. At this time, it is still unknown as to why he was chilling with Harlow in an undisclosed location.

NBA players from 22 teams are currently in Orlando where they are being subjected to some pretty rigorous quarantine rules. Of course, this is to make sure that none of the players are infected by outside sources, as they try to get the league back up and running. Throughout the quarantine, some players have had to leave the bubble to go deal with personal issues. Today, it was actually revealed that Lou Williams was one of those players, as the Clippers granted him an excused absence.

Well, it seems like his absence goes beyond much more than family matters. According to Twitter user @big_business_, rapper Jack Harlow recently took to his Instagram story with a photo of Williams, where he allegedly looks like he is at a club. To add intrigue to the situation, Harlow captioned the photo by saying "A location U would never guess."

Shortly after posting the photo on his story, Harlow took the photo down, as we assume he realized just how bad of a look this is for Williams. Of course, the NBA isn't letting players leave the bubble to go party, and with this recent photo in mind, Williams could face some pretty devastating punishments from the league.

Stay tuned for updates on this situation as we will be sure to bring them to you.