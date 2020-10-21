Tyler Herro was an absolute superstar for the Miami Heat in the NBA Playoffs. Making it all the way to the NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers, the 20-year-old rookie was catching looks from unsuspecting basketball fans who previously didn't know he could ball out like that.

His performance in the Finals was outmatched and he went a little under the radar but, on the Heat's way past the Eastern Conference Finals, he was a major part of the team and has proven to be a player to watch out for in coming years.

As such, he's starting to find his name in rap songs, with Jack Harlow announcing that his next single is titled after the Heat rookie.

"My new single ‘Tyler Herro’ OUT TOMORROW," wrote Jack Harlow on Twitter, posting pictures with the baby-faced hooper.

Jack's love for Herro makes sense, especially given the 20-year-old's college days as a Kentucky Wildcat. Hailing from Kentucky, Jack knows to keep it homegrown.

After the success of "WHATS POPPIN", it will be interesting to see if the bubbling rap star can continue his momentum through another chart-rising single. Do you think the 2020 XXL Freshman has what it takes to make another hit song?



Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Stay tuned!