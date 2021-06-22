Jack Harlow announced his upcoming tour earlier this week, revealing that the tour dates would be readily available in no time. On Tuesday, the Kentucky-based rapper officially come through with his Crème de la Crème tour announcement, letting fans know which cities he'll be visiting in the coming months.

As the world opens up, more and more artists are getting back on the road. This week alone, there have been major announcements from Lil Baby, Lil Durk, J. Cole, 21 Savage, Morray, and more about upcoming performances. Jack Harlow has joined the group of rappers heading back on tour, announcing his Crème de la Crème tour dates on Tuesday.

Kicking off the tour on September 8 in Orlando, Jack Harlow will also be performing high-profile festivals including Rolling Loud (who is sponsoring the tour), Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, and more. He will be touching down in Miami, Detroit, Philadelphia, Houston, Toronto, and other music hubs across North America. If you're not seeing your city listed right away, you'll want to check back in a few weeks because Jack Harlow has already announced that he is adding more dates to the card. He's also got something extra special planned for his home state of Kentucky.

Tickets will go on sale here this Friday, June 25 at 10 AM local time. Will you be buying a ticket to Jack Harlow's Crème de la Crème tour?