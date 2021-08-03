Pooh Shiesty may have recently faced a major career setback following his incarceration in June, which essentially slammed all of his momentum to a grinding halt. Unfortunately for Gucci Mane's 1017 signee, that momentum was driven by major early-career milestones -- namely a hit single in "Back In Blood" and a position in the 2021 XXL Freshman Class.

Still, that's not to say Sheisty Season has wrapped up. Jack Harlow, who is currently in the midst of his own epic run, has officially confirmed that he'll be dropping a Pooh Shiesty-assisted single at noon today.

Scott Legato/Getty Images

The rapper took to Twitter to unveil the artwork for "SUVs (Black on Black)," and while it's rarely wise to judge a song by its cover, perhaps we're looking at a more hard-hitting and unapologetic release from Harlow. It will certainly be interesting to see how he sounds alongside Shiesty, and given that Harlow is the primary artist, perhaps we can assume that he's gearing up to roll out his sophomore studio album.

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

As for Shiesty, it's unlikely that we'll be seeing a proper follow-up to Shiesty Season anytime soon, though it's entirely possible that his label will do their best to throw together something that's more-or-less cohesive. In the meantime, another Shiesty verse will always be welcome, and it should be fun to hear how his style complements Harlow's own.

Look for the upcoming single "SUVs (Black On Black)" to land later this afternoon, at 12 PM EST.