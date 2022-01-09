Jack Harlow and Pete Davidson are celebrating White Boy Winter in style. The two friends surprised their fans last night, during the former's concert at The Novo in Los Angeles when the Saturday Night Live star came out to assist the Kentucky native with his performance of "SUVs (Black on Black)".

As Complex reports, Harlow was in the City of Angels on his nationwide "Creme De La Creme Tour," which has had his fans becoming more and more impressed with him as he continues to show out each time he takes the stage.

Patrons of the concert were shocked by the appearance of Kim Kardashian's boyfriend, who's been spending plenty of time away from his home state of New York and on the west coast as of late – in fact, he was recently spotted driving his girl's luxury Rolls Roys to a local 7-Eleven to pick up some cigarettes around the holidays.

In other Jack Harlow news, the 23-year-old recently celebrated a "bucket list moment" when he sat down with Canadian entertainer Nardwuar for a wholesome interview.

"I used to be in my bedroom, watching Nardwuar interviewing the artists I looked up to," the "HEY BIG HEAD" rapper revealed. "I get chills thinking about. Nardwuar is someone I grew up on, and I always said, 'One day, I’m gonna do a Nardwuar interview.' I said it, and it happened because I wanted it to happen. It’s amazing. Thank you."

