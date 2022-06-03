With the trend of celebrities teaming up with fast food restaurants going strong, Jack Harlow is next up. The rapper’s newly-announced collaboration with Kentucky Fried Chicken is set to drop on June 6th. The partnership will feature items hand-picked off the KFC menu by Harlow himself in addition to limited-edition merchandise.

“Missionary Jack,” who is fresh off the release of Come Home the Kids Miss You, has been spending quite a bit of time at the KFC headquarters in his home state of Kentucky where he has reportedly been tasting the entire menu, in order to determine his favorites. Harlow eventually narrowed it down to the KFC Chicken Sandwich, Secret Recipe Fries, Mac and Cheese, lemonade, and a side of ranch.

"From releasing Come Home the Kids Miss You and now launching my own meal at KFC, I'm having a super blessed summer," Harlow said in a press statement. "When KFC asked me to create my own meal, I knew it couldn't be just any meal. My meal brings together my childhood favorites from growing up in Louisville, the KFC Mac & Cheese, with my new go-to Spicy Chicken Sandwich (with plenty of ranch), Secret Recipe Fries, and lemonade – it doesn't get much better."

To celebrate the release of the Jack Harlow Meal, KFC will be transforming one of their Atlanta locations into a “Jack’s Meal HQ” on Saturday, June, 4. This will give Atlanta residents early access to the meal while getting to listen to some of the star’s most recent music on a giant KFC bucket speaker.

Being very vocal about his Kentucky roots, the collaboration is a match made in heaven which is why the Chief Managing Officer of KFC U.S. Nick Chavez, is so excited about the partnership.

"Jack has long been vocal about his passion for his home state of Kentucky, which is why this partnership is so finger lickin' good," Chavez said. "Jack Harlow fans, don't miss out on this meal handpicked by Jack himself."

The collaboration was announced via a commercial that also features Harlow - check it out below.

Let us know if you'll be heading to KFC specifically to cop the Jack Harlow Meal.

