Our Fire Emoji playlist is back with more heat. This week, new projects from Calboy, Yeat, Big K.R.I.T., Sada Baby, Curren$y, The Alchemist, and Deante' Hitchcock have been dominating airwaves, on top of a selection of singles from artists like Jack Harlow, and Mike Dimes among others.

The internet's favourite white rapper made his long-awaited return with "Nail Tech" this week, which appears to have satisfied his fans, including Kanye West, who called the Kentucky native "top five out right now." "My nail tech knows how to keep a lil' secret / I don't wish for my success, I speak it," Harlow boasts before going on to flex about his massive success.

Sada Baby's Bartier Bounty 3 – a 20-track, nearly featureless record – also arrived yesterday, boasting bangers like "Perfect From Skub," "Sada Wada," and "Unkle Hell Ya," which you'll find in our updated playlist below.

As far as collaborations go, our new favourites come from the minds of Hunxho and 21 Savage, who came together for the remix of "Let's Get It," as well as DDG and Gunna, who cooked up some serious heat with their joint single, "Elon Musk."

Finally, Mike Dimes' relentless "HOME," is absolutely worth adding to your weekend rotation. "I was trippin' off that hoe before but promise I ain't trippin' / I was trippin' off them Ksubi jeans but now my closet drippin'," the Texas native spits.

Check out this week's Fire Emoji update below, and tell us what new releases you've had on repeat lately in the comments.