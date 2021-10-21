Jack Harlow & Bryson Tiller Link Up In Louisville For "Luv Is Dro" Video

Jack Harlow threw it back to the early 2000s for the "Luv Is Dro" video.

Jack Harlow has never been shy about putting on for his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky.

Even after his meteoric rise after the success of "What's Poppin'" and "Tyler Herro," the That's What They All Say rapper has always stayed true to his Louisville roots.

Today, after spending the week celebrating Lil Nas X collab "Industry Baby" hitting #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, Harlow dropped a major tribute to his hometown, dropping the all-Louisville-everything visuals for "Luv Is Dro," featuring Bryson Tiller and a nod to the late Static Major. (Both Tiller and Major are Louisville natives.)

Throwing it back to the early-2000s, the "Luv Is Dro" finds Harlow and Tiller posted up in front of a classic car at a Louisville house party. Flashing between scenes inside and outside the house, Harlow sets the stage and Tiller heats things up, bringing a love interest back to his bedroom as his verse plays in the background.

Harlow and Tiller reunite at the car and as "Luv Is Dro" plays out, we're left with the image of what appears to be a successful night in Louisville.

Check out the visuals for Jack Harlow's "Luv Is Dro" and let us know what you think in the comments.