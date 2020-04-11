Jack Harlow is one of those artists that has been consistently slept on over the past couple of years. Upon looking at him, he certainly doesn't give off the rapper vibe. However, once you dive into his music, you realize that he is very much for real. Harlow is currently signed to Generation Now and has come through with some dope albums and even some big hits like "What's Poppin.'" His efforts have allowed him to receive an increase in attention and recently, he made his way to Charlie Sloth's "Fire In The Booth" segment.

As you can see from the video below, Harlow went off in his freestyle and came through with a hard-hitting flow and some pretty clever bars, including one about kissing a girl like she's his son because he's like Tom Brady. As the resident sports writer here, I had to point this one out.

Regardless of how you may feel about Harlow, there is no denying he has plenty of rapping ability to go around. His projects continue to get better and if he keeps perfecting his craft, Jack Harlow could be a name that sticks around for a very long time.

