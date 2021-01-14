Days ago, Twitter became the catalyst that launched the domino effect of suspensions and bans of Donald Trump across several social media platforms. The most recent was Snapchat as the popular filter platform shared that they'd planned on permanently banning the President of the United States—a move that came on the heels of YouTube announcing their seven-day suspension of Trump's channel. These unprecedented actions have caused conversations about censorship, and while pro-Tump supporters are angered by the president being shut down, his detractors believe it is a necessary step following last week's shocking insurrection on the Capitol.



Justin Sullivan / Staff / Getty Images

As many Twitter users celebrate the absence of Trump on the app, Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey expressed that he didn't find pleasure in removing the president's account. In a lengthy message shared on Twitter, Dorsey revealed why the company had to act to that extent. "I do not celebrate or feel pride in our having to ban @realDonaldTrump from Twitter, or how we got here," wrote Dorsey. "After a clear warning we’d take this action, we made a decision with the best information we had based on threats to physical safety both on and off Twitter. Was this correct?"

"I believe this was the right decision for Twitter," he continued. "We faced an extraordinary and untenable circumstance, forcing us to focus all of our actions on public safety. Offline harm as a result of online speech is demonstrably real, and what drives our policy and enforcement above all." He also made it clear that if people are unhappy with the regulations set in place, there are other options.

"If folks do not agree with our rules and enforcement, they can simply go to another internet service." Read through his explanation below.



Twitter



Twitter