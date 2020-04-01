The power of the comedian should not be undervalued in this trying time, given how bleak things can sometimes feel. Luckily, Jack Black has decided to step up and do his part for the good of humanity. As of yesterday, the Tenacious D singer slash beloved Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle actor officially joined the TikTok ranks, announcing his arrival in a truly on-brand fashion. Which is to say, providing outlandish antics for our collective benefit.

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

It didn't take long for his debut video to capture hearts and minds alike, to the point where even CNN took a moment to highlight Jables' unprecedented grace and poise. In the clip itself, Black foregoes a shirt and engages in a "shirtless Quarantine dance," tossing the choreography handbook by the wayside and going off the dome. The moves are outlandish, the acrobatics staggering.

Likewise are the views, with a reported two million tuning in on Instagram alone -- at least the man has opted to keep it cross-platform. In any case, this isn't Black's first dance with social media, what with his YouTube gaming channel JablinskyGames providing premium and hilarious Red Dead Redemption 2 content. Should you consider Jack Black to be a national treasure, or simply enjoy his work, check out the viral video that's captured the world below.