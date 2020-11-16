Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion went #1 this year with the release of their collaborative single "WAP", which broke the internet with a star-studded music video.

On the path to Cardi B's official sophomore album release, the Bronx native released her hit single "WAP", which has been a global hit for months. The ultra-NSFW single and video have sparked dance challenges to break out, going viral on video-sharing platforms like TikTok.

Despite the hype dying down a touch, the song continues to perform well, and some stars are still throwing in their own renditions of the popular dance challenge. This weekend, Jack Black gave it a try.

The School Of Rock and Nacho Libre actor brought his fearless comedy to the table, filming a brand new dance video to "WAP" as he wore a red speedo.

In the video, Black has water sprayed on him from a hose, spinning on the ground and twerking to the beat of the song.

"CHALLENGE ACCEPTED," wrote the actor, posting the video on TikTok and Instagram. There was an overwhelming amount of support pouring in for Black, including from Robert Downey Jr., Jeremy Renner, Public Enemy, Ed Helms, and others, who all left comments.



Cardi B is yet to respond to the ridiculous video.