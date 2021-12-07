mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jaah SLT Shares New Project "One Year Later"

Aron A.
December 06, 2021 20:12
One Year Later
Jaah SLT

Jaah SLT comes through with his latest project, "One Year Later."


Charlotte rapper Jaah SLT has been on a blitz this year. Unlike 2020, the rapper hasn't dropped off a full body of work, instead opting to deliver a flurry of singles throughout 2021. Songs like "Rent Free" and "Feeling Hot" have been on steady rotation as the budding rapper continues to carve out his own lane. 

To kick off the month of December, the rapper blessed fans with his latest body of work, One Year Later. His new project contains a total of 12 songs, including both the singles previously mentioned. While Jaah holds down the project largely on his own, he enlists Sleepwalkin SLT, LowEye SLT, and Jasiah for the tracklist.

Check out the latest offering from Jaah SLT below and sound off in the comments with your favorite song on the project. 

