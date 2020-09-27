JAAH SLT Releases New Project "9-25-20" Ft. Young Nudy & More

There's been a massive spotlight on North Carolina's rap scene over the past year and some change. Though DaBaby and Rapsody might be the most notable rappers to emerge from the state JAAH SLT is getting ready to blow. The rapper just came through with his second project of the year, 09-25-20. JAAH SLT better defines himself on this project, though he's not alone on the tracklist. Young Nudy makes an appearance on "Right Now" while other members of his crew, Sleep Walkin SLT, Nsikan SLT, and Loweye SLT, also make cameos on the tracklist.

Using a timestamp for his title continues the trend of 2-7-20 and 6.28.19, reflecting his state of mind during these periods when creating these bodies of work.

Make sure you check out his latest project below.