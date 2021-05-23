Jaah SLT Links Up With Erica Banks For "In My Bag" Remix

Coming out of Charlotte, Jaah SLT has been coming through with a plethora of energetic bangers that have gotten the youth to resonate with his style. He has been consistent with these releases and when he dropped "In My Bag," fans were immediately enamored with the vibe. Now, Jaah SLT is looking to follow up the success of that song with a brand new remix that features the likes of Erica Banks, who is also having a big moment right now.

With this song, we get those booming 808s and piano lines from the original track, all while Erica Banks adds in some braggadocios lyrics that fit in nicely alongside Jaah SLT's aggressive delivery. From cars, to women, to money, there is plenty of hedonism on display and it makes for one of those songs that you can't help but headbang to.

Quotable Lyrics:

Roll it up smoke it up 4, 5

Cartier frames got 4 eyes

Tie 100 bands like bow tie

Stunted for the hoes like 4 times