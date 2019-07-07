Jaafar Jackson Extends His Famous Family's Bloodline With "Got Me Singing" Debut

Jaafar Jackson, the son of Jermaine Jackson and nephew of Michael Jackson, has officially arrived with his debut single "Got Me Singing."

The new track arrives via producer Hardy Indiigo and features a Latin-influenced sound that matches with Jackson's trip down to Brazil for the accompanying music video as he flexes delicate vocals, smooth dance moves, and innocent charisma that all undoubtedly draw a comparison to his late uncle.

"I knew this song would be a special one and would be a great introduction to my sound and upcoming album," the 22-year-old Jackson says of the new track. " It gave me a feeling of wanting to dance. I can’t wait to share it with the world and hope they get the same feeling."

Quotable Lyrics

I'm on my way to you

So glad you called my phone

I told my mind about you

My heart is ready to fall