In the early days of 50 Cent and Ja Rule's feud, social media was non-existent and their issues stemmed from real-life problems. Things between them began to heat up in 1999. 20 years later and the two rappers continue to fire shots at one another. Last week, 50 Cent ripped into both Ja Rule and Irv Gotti after footage surfaced of the two getting kicked out of a club. Ja Rule clapped back shortly after with alleged evidence proving that Fif cooperated with authorities. Now, he's back on Fif's neck but on a more lighthearted note.

Ja Rule shared a video on his Instagram page clowning the hell out the shape of 50 Cent's head. The video was made by @marcus.901 who compared 50 Cent's head to essentially every square-shaped item in existence -- from lasagna slices to lunchbags. Ja Rule posted the video on his page with the caption, "Herman monster head ass n***a... #PettyMurphy." Ja didn't seem to get a response when he claimed Fif was a snitch so it seems doubtful this will be what gets 50 Cent all riled up.

Even with the hilarious clip, Fif's done far more damage to Ja's career than Ja's done to Fif's. Last year, 50 Cent bought out the first four rows -- 200 seats -- of Ja Rule's concert in order to make sure that the place is empty. Petty.