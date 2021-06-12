Earlier in the year, it was reported that Ja Rule and his wife, Aisha Atkins, owed the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) over $3 million in unpaid taxes. Attorneys for the feds filed a lawsuit against the couple that claims they owe the country unpaid taxes from 2005 to 2010, as well as for 2012 to 2017.

Back in 2011, Ja was sentenced to 28 months in prison for failing to file income tax returns with the agency. Despite the allegations, the rapper claimed he, "pays plenty of taxes, millions of dollars in taxes. I owed them a little bit more," blaming his financial issues on his split with Murda Inc. Luckily for the rapper, he's allegedly struck a deal with Uncle Sam to pay off his $3 million debt with one check, subsequently avoiding any jail time.



Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Idol Roc

Court documents obtained by publications show that Ja Rule, née Jeffery Atkins, and his wife Aisha have been doing everything they can to make their tax debt right and avoid serving any more time behind bars. Federal lawyers have petitioned a judge to "enter a judgement" of the $3.1 million Ja owes, stating in the filing, “as of October 12, 2020, plus statutory interest and additions to tax accruing after that date for 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017 tax years.”

The IRS explains that the couple owe back taxes for ten years, five between 2005-2010 and five more between 2012-2017. The breakdown is as follows: $357,421.23 (2005), $518,700.88 (2006), $348,087.49 (2007) $267,193 (2008), $198,817.99 (2009), $47,901.53 (2010), $128,926.37 (2012), $116,720.65 (2013), $229,577.62 (2014), $212,270.42 (2015), $526,431.46 (2016) and $187,188.52 (2017).

They signed the deal on May 21, which a judge has to approve before anything is official. There's no word right now on how the longtime couple will fork over the massive fortune they owe and whether or not they'll need a payment plan. Pending approval, at least they're in the clear for now.

[via]