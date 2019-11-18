By now, the magical debacle otherwise known as Fyre Festival has become the stuff of legend. Immortalized through documentaries on Hulu and Netflix, countless memes, and the friends we've made along the way, Fyre's position within modern-day pop culture is all but cemented. Unfortunately, Ja Rule found himself suffering through his association with the Billy McFarland-led travesty. But while it might be hard for the layman to shake Ja's involvement from the beautiful trainwreck, a judge has all but cleared his name on the legal front.

Though Ja Rule was dismissed from any and all Fyre Festival legal claims in July 2019, law firm Geragos & Geragos argued that Ja most certainly knew the Festival was doomed to flop and appealed him in response. Despite their best efforts, a judge all but cried "MURDA" in their faces, denying their appeal to pull Ja back into the fold. In ways, it feels as if Ja's self-assessment as a "victim" of a renegade McFarland may ring truer than many thought.

Jemal Countess/Getty Images

The news was further clarified through an emailed statement from Ja's attorney Ryan Smith: "In July, the Court dismissed all Fyre Festival claims against Mr. Atkins. After this loss, plaintiffs’ law firm Geragos & Geragos appealed that decision. Today, the Court denied their appeal. This ruling is nothing short of a total vindication of Mr. Atkins. -Ryan Hayden Smith attorney for Jeffrey Atkins p/k/a Ja Rule."

There you have it, folks. A total vindication of Ja Rule's good name. Though it'll be hard to shake the association, perhaps we oughta follow the courtroom's precedent and let the man live.