Ja Rule has spoken. If you're a fan of Dave Chappelle, it won't take you long to understand why the "Always On Time" hitmaker is trending on Twitter right now in the light of a major pop culture event taking place during last night's Oscars ceremony between Will Smith and Chris Rock.

Several years ago, while performing a stand-up routine, the controversial comedian brought up Ja's name, recalling a time when he was appearing on MTV in the wake of 9/11. "Stop worshipping celebrities so much," Chappelle said at the time.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

"I remember right around September 11th, Ja Rule was on MTV. They said, 'We got Ja Rule' on the phone, let's see what Ja's thoughts are on this tragedy.' Who gives a f*ck what Ja Rule thinks at a time like this, n****? This is ridiculous! I don't wanna dance, I'm scared to death!"

He continued, "I want some answers that Ja Rule might not have right now. You think if any shit happens to me I'm gonna be in the crib like, 'Oh my God, this is terrible... Can somebody PLEASE find Ja Rule? Get a hold of this motherf*cker so I can make sense of all this! Where is Ja?!"

In light of the Academy Awards feud, the world has been making plenty of jokes. Thankfully, Ja has heard the internet's cries for his opinion on the matter, and he's responded. "Slapping season is OFFICIALLY in session," the rapper wrote – check out reactions to the 46-year-old's post below, and let us know what you think in the comments.