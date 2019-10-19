Before Growing Up Hip Hop New York even aired, Irv Gotti and Ja Rule were already at odds with producers. A viral video showing an argument between the hip hop figures and production went viral, causing Irv to clear things up in a radio interview where he stated he was finished with the reality show. Although there may have been some tension behind the scenes, the Murder Inc. members have given audiences a glimpse into their home lives as fathers, and it's something that Ja hopes will expose audiences to who he truly is as a person.



"I think people don't see the other side of me," the rapper tole PEOPLE TV. "Me being a dad, a husband and those things. They don't see that side of me. I guess they see me more as what I do music-wise or in the media for some crazy stuff or whatever. I'm really a really cool, laidback, reserved, no drama guy. That's who I am."

He also shared a few bits about fatherhood, including how he and his daughter clash at times because they're so alike. "My daughter, she has my fight. Like, she'll pick a argument and it's on," he said of Brittney with a smile. "Yeah, she goes in, and I've dealt with that myself, and then I realize, 'Eh, I don't want to deal with that.'" He laughed and added, "I don't deal with a mini-me on the argument scene. That's a good thing, but it can also be a bad thing."

"One of my biggest mottos is: I want my kids to run to me, not from me," he shared. "So, nothing's off the table. I tell [my kids] all the time there's three people in the world you cannot lie to." Ja asks the hosts if they know who those three people are and they couldn't offer up an answer. So, the rapper gave them one. "Your doctor, your lawyer, and me!" he said while laughing. "I'm the one that gonna get you out of it. Whatever it may be, trust me, I have your best interest at heart." Check out the clip below.