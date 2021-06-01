These days, Murder Inc's reputation tends to vary depending on who is asked, though the label's early millennium run and Ja Rule's commercial dominance remain undeniable. And to think, it all began with the release of Ja Rule's solo debut album Venni Vetti Vicci, released twenty-two years ago to this day. Boasting classic tunes like "Holla Holla" and the JAY-Z & DMX-assisted "It's Murda," the project is widely regarded as a classic and Ja Rule's arguable best.

In honor of the album's anniversary, Ja took to Twitter to share a few jovial words in celebration. "Before ANY rapper did ANYTHING, Ja Rule did EVERYTHING," writes Ja, sharing the album cover and channeling Soulja Boy for good measure. "HAPPY G’DAY Venni Vetti Vecci!!!"

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Ja's longtime right-hand man Irv Gotti, who handled the bulk of production on the album, also shared a few words on his Instagram page. "@jarule announced to the world ITS MURDAAA!" captions Gotti. "22 Years Ago on This Day. And me and my brother been repping it ever since."

"To all my loyal Murder Inc People," he continues, teasing the Inc's next move. "We not stopping. @rikwoodz is coming. And She is Repping them M’s for her Young Generation. Heartbreaker Murder Remix with Rule coming this week. And the shit is HOT. So I’m gonna put on Venni Vetti Vecci. Classic Album today. Then I’m gonna blast that Remix. And Smile. Cause me and Rule created something so Dope. And we still repping. For us when we said ITS MURDA 4 LIFE. WE MEANT THAT SHIT."

Clearly, Gotti's enthusiasm for the Murder Inc movement hasn't faded in the slightest. Happy anniversary to Venni Vetti Vecci -- do you still revisit this album from time to time?