It's safe to say that there won't be an Instagram Live Battle between Ja Rule and 50 Cent. The longstanding feud between the two rappers has been well-documented on social media, in songs, and in interviews. The chart-topping artists just can't seem to get on the same page, and after Ja expressed interest in participating in Timbaland and Swizz Beatz's Verzuz Battles on IG, fans were excited to see these toe got head-to-head. Swizz seemed uncertain because he's aware that the two rappers don't get along on and off wax, but Ja said he was willing to give the culture what they wanted.

However, 50 Cent didn't accept the challenge with open arms. Instead, Fif set off a string of memes and Ja Rule returned with accusations that 50 Cent was "scared to compete" against him. Ja also took to Twitter to say that he "musically influenced" Fif and on Thursday (April 16), he hit his opponent with another insult, suggesting once again that Fif was a snitch.

"Oh you wanna make memes...🤣Curtis Ratson!!!" Ja wrote in a caption of a photo of 50 Cent illustrated as a rat. "Bored in the house and I’m in the house bored... 🤣 this post will self destruct... 😂🤣😭 #PettyMurphy #peopleschamp #Iconn #NyStars." We can only imagine how Fif is going to respond to this one. If they would put this energy into a battle, they may just break Instagram Live records. Check out Ja Rule's post below.