Ja Rule was a major part of the biggest festival that didn't happen - the Fyre Festival. The "Always On Time" rapper worked alongside Billy McFarland (who's serving six years in prison for fraud) in an attempt to deliver a music festival in the Bahamas that didn't happen and ended in a complete disaster. The whole event resulted in two documentaries to be released, Fyre Fraud and the Netflix-produced Fyre.



During Ja Rule's recent visit to Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live, the rapper was asked is if he'd streamed the docs yet and made it clear he had not. “I lived it, Andy… I’m good," he said, touching on his previous comments of the event being "false advertising" instead of fraud, he added: “I believe now, after everything unravelled, it was a little of both.”

When asked if he'd stage another festival, Ja Rule made it clear that he's kind of already had a successful go at it.

“Well, I mean, [Fyre] wasn’t my fault,” he explained. “Here’s the thing, Andy, I wanna do it the right way, the right partners. And here’s what I know: I have the biggest festival in the world, even if it never happened.”

Peep the full clip below.