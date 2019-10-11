Ja Rule's upcoming court date has nothing to do with his Fyre Festival involvement but rather a lawsuit brought on by his former maid. According to Bossip, Josselyn Berniz sued Ja Rule (born Jeffrey Atkins) in 2015 when she slipped and fell outside his New Jersey home after a light snowfall. Josselyn was called to the property when the rapper was shooting a reality show and needed assistance for clean up. Josselyn alleged she was “permanently injured" from the slip and suffered “great pain and anguish.”



Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Ahead of his court appearance, Ja Rule handed in court documents blasting Josselyn for trying to force his children, mother and mother in law into court to testify against the matter. The "Always On Time" rapper accused his former maid of pulling a “harassment (tactic) designed to browbeat the Atkins into (a) settlement.”

Ja Rule also countersued Josselyn and accused her of fraud and using the case as just a money grab. Ja Rule's court filings include affidavits from his two sons, mother and mother in law to prove they have no knowledge of Josselyn's fall.

A judge has yet to rule on the matter and whether Ja Rule and his family will have to testify.