Over the course of the last couple of days, numerous players throughout the NBA have been showing off their brand new living quarters in the Orlando bubble city. As you can imagine, the bubble city isn't exactly the most luxurious place in the world, although it certainly gets the job done. However, many players have been complaining about their rooms and the lack of amenities out there. These players have been scolded by the fans for being ungrateful, and it has led to quite a bit of debate on social media.

Today, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was asked about his Orlando dorm and so far, he has absolutely zero complaints. In fact, he threw some shade at some of the players who keep complaining. As Morant noted, "I'm not a silver spoon guy." Clearly, Morant understands he's in a fortunate place, and won't be taking that for granted anytime soon.

Morant and the Grizzlies are currently in the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference although there is still plenty of basketball left to be played before they can get into the postseason. Even if they do finish in eighth, they will most likely have to take part in a play-in game against either the Portland Trail Blazers or New Orleans Pelicans.