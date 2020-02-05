Memphis Grizzlies rookie sensation Ja Morant doesn't have any beef with Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, despite their recent interactions regarding disgruntled veteran, Andre Iguodala. According to Grizzlies reporter Michael Wallace, Morant explained that there's mutual respect between he and Curry, and that the two exchanged DMs during their back-and-forth on social media.

Curry got involved in the Grizzlies' dispute with Iguodala earlier this week after Dillon Brooks told reporters, “I cant wait til we find a way to trade him so we can play him and show him really what Memphis is about.” Morant co-signed those comments and Curry chimed in by posting a photo of Iggy holding the Finals MVP trophy, along with a well-placed "Shhh" emoji. Shortly thereafter, Ja shared a photo of Kevin Durant holding the Finals MVP, seemingly downplaying Iggy's value on those championship teams.

Iguodala, who was traded to Memphis during the off-season, has not played one second for the Grizz this season. In a recent interview with ESPN's Kevin Arnovitz, the 36-year old veteran claimed that he never said he didn't want to be in Memphis.

"It's never been, 'I don't want to be there,'" Iguodala said, according to ESPN. "It's, 'Let's have the conversations in terms of what it looks like going forward. How can I be a value to you? How can you be a value to me? And then how can we make that happen?'"

There are several teams reportedly interested in trading for Iggy ahead of Thursday's 3pm deadline, but we'll just have to wait and see if Memphis makes the move.