Ja Morant is one of the most entertaining young stars in the entire NBA right now and continues to dominate on the offensive side of the ball. He is currently under contract with Nike which makes him the perfect candidate to show off new models. A couple of weeks ago, we reported on the Nike Adapt BB 2.0 and how some people overseas were getting their hands on some early pairs. Now, Morant is giving fans an official look at what this sneaker will resemble.

As you can see, the upper is black with a silver swoosh on the upper. From there, black and red are placed on the midsole. Overall, it's an interesting look that matches the futuristic vibe. For those who don't know, the Nike Adapt BB 2.0 features auto-lacing technology that can be controlled through an app. The original Nike Adapt BB was quite successful and we can only imagine what sort of technological advances were made with this latest version.

For now, these are slated to drop on February 16th of 2020 for $400 USD. In the meantime, let us know if you've tried auto-lacing sneakers yet and whether or not you enjoyed your experience.