Typically, the NBA Dunk Contest is one of the best parts of All-Star weekend. Unfortunately, that was not the case last night as the contest left a lot to be desired. While Obi Toppin, Anfernee Simmons, and Cassius Stanley put up some nice dunks, they simply weren't anywhere close to the efforts of their predecessors. Not to mention, the fans felt like the judges messed up once again, which led to a bit of dialogue on Twitter.

NBA reporter Taylor Rooks was one of the main voices when it came to the judges, and Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant decided to weigh in. As he explained, he agrees with the criticism of the judges and even noted that their bias is ultimately why he chooses not to participate in the contest.

Rooks noted that Morant should at least try it once, but for now, it seems like Morant is quite content to miss out on it entirely. At the end of the day, it's a commitment that isn't necessary and it makes sense as to why players would just prefer to skip out completely.

Hopefully, Morant changes his mind in the future, as we know he can put up some pretty incredible dunks.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images