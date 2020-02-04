Memphis Grizzlies guards Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant have made it abundantly clear that they don't need, nor want, veteran forward Andre Iguodala to join the team. Iguodala, who was traded to Memphis during the off-season, has not played one second for the Grizz this season and that's just the way Brooks and Morant like it.

In fact, Brooks is hoping that Iggy gets traded before Thursday's deadline so that they "can show him what really Memphis is about."

Shortly after Brooks' comments about the ex-Warriors forward, Stephen Curry jumped into the mix. The two-time NBA MVP didn't need any words to get his point across, as he instead posted a photo of Iguodala holding the Larry O'Brien trophy along with a well-placed "Shhh" emoji.

Upon waking up this morning, Ja Morant logged on to twitter dot come to issue his response - and, like Curry, Ja only needed one image and a "Shhh" emoji. Ja, however, elected to use a photo of a title-holding Kevin Durant, seemingly downplaying Iggy's value on those championship teams.

It remains to be seen if the Grizzlies will agree to trade Iguodala before the deadline on Thursday afternoon, but it appears as though several contenders are interested in his services. Meanwhile, the Iggy-less Grizzlies have improved to 25-25 on the season, which puts them in the eighth spot in the Western Conference.

Brandon Dill/Getty Images