Ja Morant was killing it in his first year in the NBA, prior to the suspension of the season due to the Coronavirus. If and when the league resumes, Morant's Memphis Grizzlies will be in a playoff spot which is something no one would have predicted at the beginning of the season. With that being said, Morant has been impressing a lot of people, including some of the most well-established artists in the entire world. On a recent episode of the "All The Smoke" podcast, Lil Wayne praised Morant for being one of the best young players in the entire league.

Morant was made aware of this praise and took to Twitter with one word: "Love." Clearly, Morant was surprised by the shoutout although he was incredibly happy to receive it, nonetheless.

Morant was also making a great case for himself to win rookie of the year honors. If the league does, in fact, resume, Morant will surely be a lock for the award. While one could make the case for Zion Williamson, the Pelicans star only played less than half the season, while Morant would have played a full campaign. This fact alone should go a long way in deciding who gets the ROTY honor.

Regardless, it's clear that Morant is already having a huge impact on the sport.