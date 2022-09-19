Ja Morant has blossomed into one of the most entertaining stars in the NBA. His playing style is a whole lot of fun, and you cannot deny just how much he has contributed to the Memphis Grizzlies franchise in just a short amount of time. He has the potential to lead a team to the NBA Finals, and the Grizzlies could very well do that this year if Morant and his teammates continue to grow.

Morant was recently a guest on The Pivot Podcast this past week, and during the episode, the Grizzlies star was asked who made him the most starstruck in the entire league. As you can guess, Morant's answer was LeBron. Morant also included Anthony Davis in his answer, and he even told the story of how he got their jerseys after playing them for the first time.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

“Bron,” Morant said. “I actually got Bron and AD’s jersey after the same game. That was pretty much a big-time moment for me. Obviously, my rookie year, playing against the top guys was pretty much like a starstruck moment like, ‘Wow.’ I was just watching him on TV a couple of years ago, even last year when I was at Murray watching ’em play. And now I’m actually lacing it up and going back and forth with ’em.”

Most of the young stars in the NBA grew up as LeBron fans, so it only makes sense that they would be stunned to see him on the court. James is a childhood hero for so many, and it seems like he will be playing for years to come, especially with Bronny and Bryce on the way.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the NBA.