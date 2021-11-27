Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant suffered a left knee sprain during the team's 132-100 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night.

With 3:12 remaining in the first quarter, Morant went to the ground after appearing to suffer a non-contact injury. He was helped back to the locker room shortly afterward.



Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

"I think seeing the way that he went off the floor kind of sent shockwaves through the team," Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said. "The Hawks played really, really well. We had a lot of looks that didn't fall. Definitely the mojo was kind of lost."

"It's just tough when you see stuff like that. It's just nothing you want to see in the game," said forward Jaren Jackson Jr.

After the game, Morant tweeted out a statement: "It's in God's hands now. All we can do is pray."

Hawks star Trae Young offered some support in his replies: "Gods Hands Killa speedy recovery."

The former Rookie of the Year is currently averaging 25.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game in his third season.

Tyus Jones and Ziaire Williams will likely see increased playing time throughout Morant's absence.

The Grizzlies will take on the Sacramento Kings, Sunday night.

